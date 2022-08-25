Hunt for the next Casadei. The sale of the Ravenna midfielder to Chelsea brings 15 million euros plus 5 bonuses to Inter’s coffers, but deprives the Nerazzurri of a possible future crack. Those who have already gotten used to the idea of ​​having to do without the 19-year-old is Cristian Chivu, who would not have had Cesare at his disposal for the Spring season that has just begun, with the Nerazzurri defeated 2-1 in Bologna.