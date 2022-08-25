Inter have a reservoir of enviable talents in the nursery: the season has just begun, but there are already some names among the Italian champions in the category that it is better to write down in your notebook
Hunt for the next Casadei. The sale of the Ravenna midfielder to Chelsea brings 15 million euros plus 5 bonuses to Inter’s coffers, but deprives the Nerazzurri of a possible future crack. Those who have already gotten used to the idea of having to do without the 19-year-old is Cristian Chivu, who would not have had Cesare at his disposal for the Spring season that has just begun, with the Nerazzurri defeated 2-1 in Bologna.