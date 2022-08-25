Home Sports Inter Primavera, the 5 strongest players in Chivu: who they are
Sports

Inter Primavera, the 5 strongest players in Chivu: who they are

by admin
Inter Primavera, the 5 strongest players in Chivu: who they are

Inter have a reservoir of enviable talents in the nursery: the season has just begun, but there are already some names among the Italian champions in the category that it is better to write down in your notebook

Hunt for the next Casadei. The sale of the Ravenna midfielder to Chelsea brings 15 million euros plus 5 bonuses to Inter’s coffers, but deprives the Nerazzurri of a possible future crack. Those who have already gotten used to the idea of ​​having to do without the 19-year-old is Cristian Chivu, who would not have had Cesare at his disposal for the Spring season that has just begun, with the Nerazzurri defeated 2-1 in Bologna.

See also  Stefano Pioli receives the Liedholm award

You may also like

Chinese men’s basketball team secures qualification for U19...

Premier League: the most expensive purchases of the...

Xtep’s “Crazy Is On” Jeremy Lin Arrives in...

Referees, Ferrieri Caputi will be the “fourth official”...

Jiang Guangtai wrote farewell: it’s time to say...

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch the golf...

The Chinese men’s basketball team faces Kazakhstan today...

Naples, party for the new. Ndombele immediately scored...

Jingwu Jiaolong will blow the flag and flames...

So Italy overtook Ukraine: watch the highlights

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy