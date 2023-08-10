Inter, probed Arnautovic for the attack: there was a first contact

L’Inter continues to work on the attack and has tested the waters with the Bologna per Marko Arnautovic. The Austrian striker born in 1989 is a profile that interests e there has already been a first contact. The footballer, as stated by his brother (who is his agent) would like to be released to have the opportunity to play in a top club. The Nerazzurri’s idea, however, is not just to sign Arnautovic: should the Austrian arrive, they would then try to find an accommodation for Correa and enhance the offensive department with Balogun, which would be an investment for the future. The Beto and Taremi slopes also remain standing.

On Thursday the medical visits of Samardzic and Audero

Meanwhile, Inter is preparing to officially welcome Lazar Samardzic ed Emil Audero. On Wednesday evening both the attacking midfielder and the goalkeeper arrived in Milan and Thursday they will undergo medical examinationsthe last step before signing their respective contracts and starting their experience in the Nerazzurri.

