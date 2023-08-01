Inter-Psg, 2-1 result in the friendly match in Tokyo – breaking latest news

by Arianna Ravelli, sent to Tokyo

At the National Stadium the match between Inter and PSG lights up in the last ten minutes. Inzaghi ends the summer tour in Japan with a comeback victory: goals from Esposito and Sensi. At the start of the second half, Vitinha’s unstoppable shot

TOKYO At the crowded but not sold out Tokyo National Stadium (after all, VIP tickets cost as much as four thousand euros), after the fire-breathing cannons and drums that recalled the opening ceremony of the sweetest Games in history for Italy (tear) , Inter and Psg put on a show that lights up ten minutes from the end.

The rhythms are slow, the competitive spirit what , but the Nerazzurri, after going under for a 25-metre shot by the Portuguese Vitinha who was unstoppable, with Lautaro losing the ball and Bastoni not going into the tackle, lit up and went on to win the challenge with Esposito who in the 36th minute sinks an assist from Frattesi lit by Cuadrado and then with Sensi in the 39th minute, again with an assist from Frattesi lit by Cuadrado (via Correa). A first clear signal that he is moving from the market to the field for the Inter that is being born. Psg better at the start. Asensio, evidently in his comfort zone with Luis Enrique, shows some notable class plays and conclusions, one of which at the end of a very nice choral action (Ugarte draws Soler who serves the Spanish from the side) ends up on the post. Without Mbapp staying at home to decide his future, Messi in flip flops shopping in Miami and Neymar on the bench chased by yet another Brazilian scandal (accused of partying during Covid), the PSG is an open construction site, with Fabian Ruiz already well placed and a 17-year-old boy, Zaire-Emery, who is promising.

Inter for its part – the same as in the Champions League final with Thuram in place of Dzeko and Mkhitaryan from 1′ for Brozovic – draws two-three pseudo-lessons from August: Marcus Thuram has good ideas, but the understanding with Lautaro is all to invent and did little shooting, Filip Stankovic – if you want – can be a very worthy second goalkeeper, even if the boy – at 21 – wants to go on loan to play. When not reactive to stop Asensio, as he succeeds in the start in the 9th minute when he blocks a close shot, as mentioned saved from the post, therefore also lucky, which is an added value (on the other hand if it is true that Gigio Donnarumma with Luis Enrique can risk losing his job due to poor foot skills, he has not increased his odds since this match), Cuadrado-Frattesi, who came on 10′ into the second half when Inzaghi revolutionized the team, will be a useful source of play. They score two redundancies, ok, and who knows if they’ll change some of the market men’s ideas, but otherwise it wouldn’t be summer football.

