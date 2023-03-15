Inter drew 0-0 against Porto in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League and qualified for the next round of the tournament thanks to a 1-0 victory obtained in Milan in the first leg. In the return match, played in Portugal, Inter managed to defend the opening goal from Porto’s attacks especially in the final minutes.

It is the second Italian team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League after Milan and will return to play them twelve years after the last time. On Wednesday these two could also be joined by Napoli, who will have to defend the 2-0 victory obtained in the first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt.