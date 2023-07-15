Inter ready to close for Lukaku who, however, winks at Juventus. Onana towards United

Inter are looking for Romelu LUKAKU, who however winks at Juventus. The 2023 transfer market has its yellow, between news and rumors around the fate of the Belgian center forward. Lukaku, fresh from the season with the nerazzurri, has returned to base at Chelsea. The London club is not betting on the attacker, who is destined to leave London again. Inter would be ready to find an understanding with the blues. However, the player is really missing from the table: Lukaku and his agent would not have given any signals and, on the contrary, would have opened up to Juventus.

The black and whites they would offer Chelsea a figure in line with that assumed by Inter – for Sky Sport it is 40 million – and they would bet on Lukaku in case of possible sale of Dusan VLAHOVIC. The Serbian center forward is in the crosshairs of the big names from half of Europe: Bayern Munich likes him, he’s on PSG’s radar and has also been linked to Chelsea. Juventus bought him 18 months ago from Fiorentina for around 80 million euros, the sale cannot lead to capital losses for the Juventus budget.

Meanwhile, the nerazzurri are in the pipeline for the sale of André ONANA: The nearly €50m from the goalkeeper’s sale to Manchester United should be used to bring Romelu LUKAKU back from Chelsea and a substitute in goal who could be Yann SOMMER del Bayern Monaco. Meanwhile Samir HANDANOVIC at 39 he leaves Milan but would like to continue playing.

Il Milan he is trying to close for Tijjani REINDERS but the tug-of-war with the Dutch side Az Alkmaar threatens to blow everything up. There RomaRasmus made official KRISTENSENlook for a tip: the slopes for Alvaro are hot MORATA which however has proposals from the Saudi League and the Georgian Georges Don’t let them fail you of the Mets. He has been working on the latter for some time Lazio which, having collected the 40 million for the sale of Sergej MILINKOVIC-SAVICis also trying to bring the Juventus player Luca back to the Biancoceleste PELLEGRINI.

Juventus is defining the path for the next few years. The revolution by Giuntoli seems to start from a large reduction of the team in recent years: the “welcome” to Leonardo BONUCCI (but that Lazio likes) wants to be a clear message of renewal to all teammates. The bianconeri would gladly sacrifice Dusan VLAHOVIC but, after the last season, the market valuation is not high. Similar speech for Federico CHURCH who would have admirers in the Premier League. Furthermore, the club would not oppose a transfer of Paul POGBA in Saudi League.

It waits the market hit of Napoli which in the meantime registers a strong interest from Saudi clubs in Pitor ZIELINSKI. In the meantime, the Italian champions have formalized the arrival, or rather the return, of goalkeeper Pierluigi GOLLINI from Atalanta. Another goalkeeper returns to Italy. It’s about Simon SCUFFET, former enfant prodige of Italian football, who after a very convincing season with the Romanians of Cluj moved to Cagliari. Fiorentina are very active and have formalized the arrival of full-back Fabiano PARISI from Empoli and the renewal until 2026 for Cristiano BIRAGHI. In attack the Boulaye option seems to be losing altitude THERE of Salerno. Finally, the Viola sell Lorenzo COME to Lecce.

