Home Sports Inter reborn with Cremonese will face the derby with the advantage
Sports

Inter reborn with Cremonese will face the derby with the advantage

by admin
Inter reborn with Cremonese will face the derby with the advantage

Downhill evening for the Nerazzurri who line up in front of the pair Correa-Dzeko The Argentine striker and Barella scored, then Lautaro also entered and signed the third goal

Michele Di Branco

August 31, 2022

An Inter focused and determined to forget the stop immediately at Lazio’s home gets rid of Cremonese without problems and overtakes Milan in the standings waiting for the derby. It took less than in the past for Inzaghi’s men, without the injured Lukaku and with Lautaro at rest on the bench, to close the case with a one-two signed by Correa and the usual Barella.

Downhill evening for the Nerazzurri with the unprecedented pair of attack Correa-Dzeko trying to hurt their opponents immediately but Dimarco’s free-kick from the edge at 2 ‘touches the post. Not bad for Inter, which still breaks through at 10 ‘: Cremonese gets pinched in defense after a badly beaten corner and Correa, with a comfortable tap-in after a shot by Dzeko deflected by Radu, capitalizes on a quick counterattack led by Barella. The sudden Inter advantage ignites the match and Cremonese does not stand by: at 20 ‘Handanovic blocks the way to a close conclusion from Pickel. But it’s just an episode. Inter still close to scoring in the 26th minute: Calhanoglu triggers Correa but, on the Argentine’s cross shot, Bianchetti opposes in a slip.

The doubling, however, is only postponed and arrives at 36 ‘with a masterpiece by Barella who, served by Calhanoglu, unloads a fulminating right into Radu’s corner. At the beginning of the second fraction Cremonese, in the 48th minute, has a great chance on a corner kick: Aiwu stands out and hits his head, but the ball slips a little to the side. The small alarm bell convinces Inzaghi to throw Lautaro into the fray. Zanimacchia tries in the 59th minute, high shot from the limit. At 68 ‘he still sows panic in the Nerazzurri area without concluding. At 72 ‘Dzeko, Dumfries and Lautaro organize a pinball machine in the Cremonese area but none of the three manages to hit the mark. Better luck for Lautaro than in the 75th minute, served by Barella, he escapes on the counterattack resisting the charges of the defenders and makes it 3-0 diagonally. Final with personal satisfaction for Okereke who at 90 ‘caught the crossing of the posts making the defeat less heavy. –

See also  The giant squid hunting in the depths of the ocean, video - Magazine

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Vigevano, coach Piazza looks for the first answers

Xhaka: The winner of the game is the...

Milan-Inter, Origi is recovered. Rebic always out: derby...

Juve, Zakaria at Chelsea. Medical visits underway in...

Robbio prepares a revenge with confidence in Zanotti...

Juve, Peredes ready for the debut in Florence....

Manzotti: “I chose Broni to be reborn”

Red Bird Capital completes acquisition of AC Milan

Paredes: “Juve the team of my dreams, I’ve...

Shanghai Shenhua beat Shandong Taishan 2:1

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy