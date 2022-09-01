Downhill evening for the Nerazzurri who line up in front of the pair Correa-Dzeko The Argentine striker and Barella scored, then Lautaro also entered and signed the third goal

An Inter focused and determined to forget the stop immediately at Lazio’s home gets rid of Cremonese without problems and overtakes Milan in the standings waiting for the derby. It took less than in the past for Inzaghi’s men, without the injured Lukaku and with Lautaro at rest on the bench, to close the case with a one-two signed by Correa and the usual Barella.

Downhill evening for the Nerazzurri with the unprecedented pair of attack Correa-Dzeko trying to hurt their opponents immediately but Dimarco’s free-kick from the edge at 2 ‘touches the post. Not bad for Inter, which still breaks through at 10 ‘: Cremonese gets pinched in defense after a badly beaten corner and Correa, with a comfortable tap-in after a shot by Dzeko deflected by Radu, capitalizes on a quick counterattack led by Barella. The sudden Inter advantage ignites the match and Cremonese does not stand by: at 20 ‘Handanovic blocks the way to a close conclusion from Pickel. But it’s just an episode. Inter still close to scoring in the 26th minute: Calhanoglu triggers Correa but, on the Argentine’s cross shot, Bianchetti opposes in a slip.

The doubling, however, is only postponed and arrives at 36 ‘with a masterpiece by Barella who, served by Calhanoglu, unloads a fulminating right into Radu’s corner. At the beginning of the second fraction Cremonese, in the 48th minute, has a great chance on a corner kick: Aiwu stands out and hits his head, but the ball slips a little to the side. The small alarm bell convinces Inzaghi to throw Lautaro into the fray. Zanimacchia tries in the 59th minute, high shot from the limit. At 68 ‘he still sows panic in the Nerazzurri area without concluding. At 72 ‘Dzeko, Dumfries and Lautaro organize a pinball machine in the Cremonese area but none of the three manages to hit the mark. Better luck for Lautaro than in the 75th minute, served by Barella, he escapes on the counterattack resisting the charges of the defenders and makes it 3-0 diagonally. Final with personal satisfaction for Okereke who at 90 ‘caught the crossing of the posts making the defeat less heavy. –