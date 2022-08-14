Home Sports Inter, relaunch of Chelsea for Casadei | First page
Inter, relaunch of Chelsea for Casadei | First page

Inter, relaunch of Chelsea for Casadei | First page

Chelsea mean for Cesare Casadei. The 2003 class of Inter came into the sights of the Blues, and after a first rejected proposal a new relaunch is coming. The club’s goal is to overcome competition from Nice by improving the € 8 million proposal rejected by the Nerazzurri. Few, too few. Furthermore, Inter would not want to lose control over the boy’s card: to sell it yes, but at a higher price and perhaps by inserting a recompra.

AT HOME – Inzaghi in the meantime prepares his debut in the league at Lecce (tonight at 8.45 pm) where there will be no Casadei. In fact, the player will not leave for the away match, behind the choice of the coach there could be the market.

COMPETITION – Watch out too Nice, we said. Because after having invested about 15 million to take Viti from Empoli – another young man, born in 2002 – the French club has bet on another Italian talent. It is head to head with Chelsea preparing the raise. The market lights up around Casadei, Inter can lose their jewel.

