In the end, no “passage”. Paulo Dybala arrived in Rome this morning with a flight from New York: airliner, first class, night trip to try to rest and at dawn landing in Fiumicino. With Messi stopping in Paris and Lautaro in Milan, it made no sense to make a stopover, so Dybala chose the quickest solution so that, today, he could immediately check and then try to train. The hope is to recover against Inter: there are two full days of work available.

MOU, SAMUEL E SCALONI

—

Argentina coach Scaloni said Dybala was ready and willing to play against Jamaica but wanted to stop him as a precaution. Roma were happy about it, also because Mourinho spoke to Walter Samuel and was constantly informed about the player’s condition. Dybala, with the fans who met him at the Jfk before boarding, was helpful and calm: white t-shirt, headphones in his ears, hand trolley, he didn’t say no to anyone before getting on the plane. His mood was good, Roma’s hope is to see him today, after training, with the same positive feelings.