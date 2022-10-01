He did most of the training with his teammates, Roma has published his photos while working in a team and a video while signing autographs: Paulo Dybala is available for the away match in Milan. If he plays from the first minute tomorrow against Inter, Mourinho (suspended) will decide in the morning, but the good news for Roma is that the conditions of the Argentine are given a clear improvement. He has not played since the second half of the match against Helsinki on September 15, in the ten days with the Argentine national team he was divided between training on the field and physiotherapy and it is logical that the condition is not at 100%. But he wants to be there and for this reason, a little while ago, he left with the team.