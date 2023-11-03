Inter Roma, whistles distributed for Lukaku outside San Siro

It’s the day of Inter-Roma, it’s the day of Romelu Lukaku’s return to the Meazza as an opponent. From his arrival in 2019 at Conte’s request to the many goals in the first two years for the Nerazzurri, where there was no shortage of unfortunate episodes (against Sevilla and Shakhtar) and the famous argument with Ibra. Then the farewell to Chelsea, the Inter nostalgia told to Sky and the return in 2022: injuries, flops at the World Cup and the Champions League final to forget. Until the chaos of the summer and his signing with the Giallorossi INTER-ROMA LIVE

LUKAKU WAS FROM JUVE, BUT…

Summer 2019, transfer market that is intertwined with Dybala and Juventus. The exchange for Joya’s move to Manchester United and Romelu to the Bianconeri fades away, an operation which dates back to 4 August and which anticipates Inter’s decisive assault: on 8 August Lukaku officially becomes Nerazzurri

