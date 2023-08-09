Inter-Salzburg, the summer friendly LIVE | Sky Sports

The penultimate friendly approaching the championship for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter. The coach must give up Acerbi due to a problem with the soleus in his right leg and Lautaro Martinez due to an overload. From 1′ the pair Thuram-Correa in attack, while in goal there is immediately the debut as owner of the new signing Yann Sommer. Frattesi and Cuadrado still start from the bench

THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

INTER (3-5-2): Summer; Darmian, the Free, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Correa, Thuram. Herds Inzaghi

SALZBURG (4-3-1-2): Mantl; Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Terzic; Bidstrup, Gourna-Douath, Kjaergaard; Gloukh; Forson, Connaught. All. Struber

The match against Salzburg won’t be the last for Inter before the official start of the season. A challenge is also planned Egnatia Sports Club next August 13th. nn

HERE all the friendlies of the 20 Serie A teams

“,”postId”:”36e32414-6fe4-4263-8492-ce1a3cb55d59″},{“timestamp”:”2023-08-09T16:12:16.539Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-08-09T18:12:16+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Inter in nerazzurro”,”content”:”

If the away shirt made its debut against PSG, tonight Inter are back wearing the Nerazzurri.

nn

HERE all the shirts of the next Serie A

“,”social”:{“socialType”:”twitter”,”src”:” Inzaghi’s choices”,”content”:”

It’s in the door Sommer, making his debut for the Nerazzurri. The defense line is devoid of injured Acerbi, so here it is de Vrij in the center, with Darmian and Bastoni. On the right, Dumfries still preferred to Cuadradoalso confirmed Dimarco on the other lane. Median with Calhanoglu director and Barella-Mkhitaryan mezzali. If the midfield is the same as in the friendly match against PSG, with Frattesi still starting from the bench, the attack changes, due to Lautaro’s injury: with Thuram, part Correa

“,”postId”:”b0a4b0ae-f629-417d-8b04-8106257ccc27″},{“timestamp”:”2023-08-09T16:02:00.950Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-08-09T18:02:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”La situazione infortuni”,”content”:”

Lautaro isn’t the only one unavailable at Inter. Acerbi is out for a grievance in the sun and could also skip for his Serie A debut.

nn

HERE the list of injured players of the 20 Serie A teams

“,”postId”:”698e89a9-b1bd-4565-a45f-0d6a935c1f9f”},{“timestamp”:”2023-08-09T16:01:00.208Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-08-09T18:01: 00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Last-minute unavailability”,”content”:”

Inzaghi must give up lautaro martinez due to a muscle overload and was forced, waiting for the fourth striker from the transfer market, to line up the duo from the start Thuram-Correa

“,”postId”:”b6998cb8-8dbb-4624-b9c3-55f12163b638″},{“timestamp”:”2023-08-09T16:00:00.457Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-08-09T18:00:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

L’Inter he is approaching his league debut on August 19 against Monza. Inzaghi’s team meets the Austrian champion Salzburg, regulars in the Champions League in recent editions

“,”postId”:”9a525d22-9709-4736-a5b9-4215e67640ca”}]}”

query='{“live”:true,”configurationName”:”LIVEBLOG_CONTAINER_WIDGET”,”liveblogId”:”54b2321e-a516-484f-9411-d829f6aaeba2″,”tenant”:”sport”,”page”:1}’

>

LIVE

10 minutes ago

Inzaghi’s choices

It’s in the door Sommer, making his debut for the Nerazzurri. The defense line is devoid of injured Acerbi, so here it is de Vrij in the center, with Darmian and Bastoni. On the right, Dumfries still preferred to Cuadradoalso confirmed Dimarco on the other lane. Median with Calhanoglu director and Barella-Mkhitaryan mezzali. If the midfield is the same as in the friendly match against PSG, with Frattesi still starting from the bench, the attack changes, due to Lautaro’s injury: with Thuram, part Correa

17 minutes ago

Last minute unavailability

18 minutes ago

L’Inter he is approaching his league debut on August 19 against Monza. Inzaghi’s team meets the Austrian champion Salzburg, regulars in the Champions League in recent editions

TAG:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

