Inter-Samardzic, agreement reached with Udinese. We continue to work for Scamacca

On Wednesday day Inter e Udinese they have seen each other and have verbal agreement reached per Lazar Samardzic. The two clubs shook hands, with the deal being closed in interest-bearing loan of 4 million with the redemption obligation set at 16 million plus 2 bonuses. Reverse path for Fabianwho moved to black and white for 4 million euros with the recompra set at 12. Now the contractual details of the Serbian midfielder and the former Reggina must be defined, once they are settled, the white smoke will arrive in the next 48/72 hours.

We are trying to close the distance with West Ham for Scamacca

The negotiations between Inter and West Ham continue for Gianluca Scamacca. The Nerazzurri are insisting on trying to sign the striker on the best possible terms. The English club continues to ask for 30 million (including bonuses) and the agents are working to reduce the distance, with Inter who had offered 22 million plus 3 strong bonus of the player’s yes. However, there is a direct line between the parties to try to reach a definitive agreement as soon as possible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

