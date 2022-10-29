Sunday 10 September 1983, 5.36 pm. Something extraordinary happened. From the radio came the voice of Sandro Ciotti, the unmistakable voice hoarse from millions of cigarettes, but this time he was more excited than usual. He, always so calm, even detached from the event he was witnessing, now seemed to tremble with the desire to intervene, to speak, to let people participate. He interrupted his colleague Ameri and left with an emphasis that was not usual to him.