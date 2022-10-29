Inter-Sampdoria of 1983 will remain in history for the British masterpiece against the Nerazzurri that caused the legendary radio commentator to lose his usual aplomb
Sunday 10 September 1983, 5.36 pm. Something extraordinary happened. From the radio came the voice of Sandro Ciotti, the unmistakable voice hoarse from millions of cigarettes, but this time he was more excited than usual. He, always so calm, even detached from the event he was witnessing, now seemed to tremble with the desire to intervene, to speak, to let people participate. He interrupted his colleague Ameri and left with an emphasis that was not usual to him.
