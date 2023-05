MILANO – There are no quiet matches, nor sure results. The Sassuolo arrived at San Siro to remind Inzaghi and his team Inter, three days before the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Milan in which the nerazzurri start from 2-0 in the first leg. Against Dionisi’s team, Inter went up by three goals, conceded two, and only when it seemed that the visitors could equalize did the final 4-2 come, scored by Lukewho already has…