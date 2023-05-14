Inter-Sassuolo, Lukaku: ‘Owner in the derby? I would like to play but Inter comes first

Man of the match in the match Inter won 4-2 with Sassuolo thanks to the brace scored on his thirtieth birthday, Lukaku certified the return to top form: “I’m happy because we won a match that brings us closer to qualifying for the Champions League and we can still win two trophies.” On the Champions League derby: “Do you want to play? As always” report cards

An Inter that will be able to count on a very important extra weapon for this season finale, both in the league and in the Champions League. Romelu Lukaku, with the brace against Sassuolo, definitively certified his return to the best condition. Two goals against Dionisi’s team that are worth the current third place in the standings and scored, moreover, on his thirtieth birthday: “I’m really happywe won the game – he says – Every time we play at home against Sassuolo they always annoy us. We lost last year.”

“Closer to Champions League qualification, let’s keep going” Fifth consecutive victory in Serie A which relaunched the Champions League ambitions of the Nerazzurri who, at a certain point of the season, seemed to have missed the train to finish in the top four of the standings: “The coach told us that today was important because we could have brought qualification to the Champions League closerwe have won many games this month, we are doing well and we want to continue like this.”





“We can still win two trophies” An Inter which, in a general sense, is experiencing an excellent moment also in terms of physical form: “From a physical point of view, we can always improve – he explains – We’re fine, this yes. Each player gives his for the team. We have to improve because we can still win two trophies“. Tuesday the return derby in the Champions League League: “Want to play? As much as always, the coach knows they’re there, but Inter are more important, I’ve always said that. If the coach wants me, I’m here.” See also Union Berlin, the tale of the German Leceister. And Nina Hagen sings the hymn

