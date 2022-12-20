Home Sports Inter-Scalvini, summit with Atalanta. It’s about Bastoni’s contract
Inter-Scalvini, summit with Atalanta. It’s about Bastoni’s contract

by admin
4.5 million a year proposed to the defender to extend the contract until 2027. Meeting with the agent of the Atalanta jewel, valued at 40 million: the weight of the Fabbian card

More and more with Giorgio Scalvini in the lead and Alessandro Bastoni in the heart. Inter in recent days, with a single move, officially applied for a double blow: to have the Atalanta defender in the summer and renew the contract of the Nerazzurri left-footed, now tied until 2024. The opportunity came in interview with the agents of the two players, Tullio Tinti, Paolo Castellini and Manuel Montipò. A face-to-face that sweeps away many doubts in a story that can guide the fate of the next market.

