Inter, Scamacca overtakes everyone in attack

Gianluca Scamacca is the attacker chosen by theInter for next season. The Italian overtook Balogun in the Nerazzurri’s preferences and the assault has begun. Sky Sport Uk reports that West Ham have rejected a first offer of 22 million euros for the former Sassuolo player. However, the negotiation continues. In all of this, the purchase of Lazar Samardzic is about to be formalised. The agreement with Udinese and the player are already there, only the details are missing.

Run away from Inter: 25%

Joaquin Correa continues to be a separate in the house Inter. Inzaghi continues to use him, but it is evident that he no longer counts on the Argentine after two disappointing seasons. The Tucu would have rejected Saudi Arabia and would await an offer from Europe. However, at the moment there is no one willing to bet on the former Lazio who, therefore, remains in the squad as the fourth striker.

Samardzic all’Inter: 100%

L’Inter closed the purchase of Lazar Samardzic from Udinese. There Gazzetta dello Sport announced the terms of the deal: a 5 million loan with an obligation to buy in 2024 set for another 15, plus another 2 in bonuses and Fabbian’s price tag, valued at 6 million. On the former Reggina, Inter will also have a repurchase option to be exercised in 2025 for 12 million. There was talk of Fabbian refusing the transfer, but his agent denied it. At this point, the transfer of the former Leipzig to the Nerazzurri is very close.

Sommer all’Inter: 90%

The soap opera Sommer it doesn’t seem to finish. Sportmediaset reported Tuchel’s words about it: “It’s not easy for him, he has this desire to go to theInterbut he has a contract and at the moment he is our goalkeeper”. According to the latest rumors, however, the Nerazzurri will wait another 48 hours to then pay the 6 million clause for the goalkeeper. This means that within this week Sommer will become Inter’s goalkeeper.

Scamacca all’Inter: 65%

L‘Inter he chose Gianluca Scamacca to strengthen the offensive department. There Gazzetta dello Sport affirms that Marotta would be willing to offer up to 25 million, using the same formula as Samardzic, i.e. a loan with an obligation to buy. The player would have already given the go-ahead for the transfer. Inter overtook Roma who had been on the attacker for some time. At this point the choice seems to have been made. To find an agreement with West Ham who want to maximize the sale.

Chalobah all’Inter: 25%

Trevoh Chalobah back in Inter’s sights for defense. The portal calciomercato.it, he says that the Nerazzurri would return to this old dot, coming out of Chelsea. The Blues could open to a loan deal with the right to buy, also considering the little space that the Englishman would have in the squad. Considering the difficulties in reaching other objectives, Chalobah could be the ideal profile for the central player.

