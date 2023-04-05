Home Sports Inter, sees Skriniar again: his conditions will be evaluated after the match against Salernitana
Inter, sees Skriniar again: his conditions will be evaluated after the match against Salernitana

Milan Skriniar back at Inzaghi’s disposal? It’s still early to say for sure, but the Slovakian defender is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The day after the disputed semi-final of the Italian Cup, the Slovakian defender he returned to field work despite continuing in custom work. The point on his condition it will be done the day after the match against Salernitana. On Saturday morning, April 8, the player, Inzaghi and the staff will meet to understand if there will be a chance to call up the defender for the first leg of the Champions League with Benfica. Same goes for Calhanogluwho, however, is currently still behind in recovering from the injury.

The stages of the injury

Stopped since the end of February due to back painthe defender had responded to his national team’s call-up but he had been forced to return to Milan due to the pain. Meanwhile, it seems to have paid a visit to France in a trusted clinic Paris Saint Germain, a club he will move to in July. This sparked controversy, to which Skriniar had responded on his social networks: “I have always followed all the medical indications of the Inter health staff and its external specialists”.

