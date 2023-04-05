Milan Skriniar back at Inzaghi’s disposal? It’s still early to say for sure, but the Slovakian defender is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The day after the disputed semi-final of the Italian Cup, the Slovakian defender he returned to field work despite continuing in custom work. The point on his condition it will be done the day after the match against Salernitana. On Saturday morning, April 8, the player, Inzaghi and the staff will meet to understand if there will be a chance to call up the defender for the first leg of the Champions League with Benfica. Same goes for Calhanogluwho, however, is currently still behind in recovering from the injury.