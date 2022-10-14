Lewandowski grabs the 3-3, then the Nerazzurri waste the opportunity of the knockout Barella and Lautaro galvanize the team: now it is enough to beat the rear Plzen

At the end of a fictional challenge, Inter won a draw from Barcelona, ​​with quality and heart, which brought Inzaghi’s men closer to qualification. Complicated race from the start with the Catalans who try to make the game by focusing on ball possession and soliciting the push of the tall outsiders Raphinha and Dembelè. First danger for the Nerazzurri in the 7th minute: Mkhitaryan saves a Lewandowski header on the line.

At the first lunge, however, Inter misses a monumental opportunity in the 16th minute with Dzeko who, a stone’s throw from Ter Stegen, served by Calhanoglu, presses the ball on the crossbar. Inter, in which Barella stands out, plays with personality and the defense concedes a series of corners, but holds up well. Weak conclusion of Mkhitaryan in the 24th minute. Dembelè replies a minute later: Onana is attentive. At 27 ‘Dumfries shoots on Ter Stegen after a counterattack led by Barella. Fast race with bursting opportunities: on 29 ‘Onana is imperfect, but effective on Sergi Roberto’s right from a distance. Danger for Inter in the 36th minute Raphinha turns a good suggestion from Lewandowski to the side. Nerazzurri under pressure and forced to capitulate in the 40th minute: Sergi Roberto insinuates himself in the defense and serves Dembelè a ball to push into the net. The disadvantage does not overwhelm Inter who immediately settles things on their return to the field: at 50 ‘Bastoni identifies a hole in the Catalan defense and draws Barella in the area, good at chilling Ter Stegen with his left-handed. Nerazzurri galvanized again one step away from goal with Barella and Lautaro in the 56th minute. Dangerous Dumfries on the counterattack in the 60th minute. The doubling is in the air and arrives at 62 ‘with Lautaro, up to that moment a bit in the shade, able to free himself in the area by executing Ter Stegen with a violent right. Barça back to the wall charged, but Inter hold up the impact.

It takes a fortuitous blow to get the hosts back on track: Lewandowski finds him in the 81st minute with a deflected shot from Bastoni that displaces Onana. Barcelona unbalanced in search of victory, but Inter cold: in the 88th minute a deadly counterattack finished by Lautaro arms Gosens that knocks out the Catalans. It seems over, but Barcelona have Lewandowski who in the 92nd minute, with his head, reopens his heart to the hope of the Camp Nou. Not enough: Inter holds up and in the 96th minute even touches the final blow with Asllani devouring a goal scored. –