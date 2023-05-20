Inter, si riapre la pista Schuurs?

Perry Schuurs rekindles market rumors in optics Inter. The defender was spotted at the San Siro on the occasion of the Champions League derby with his agent and used sibylline words about his future. The Dutchman, while denying meetings with Inter managers, hasn’t dispelled the doubts about whether or not he will stay at Turin. It’s no mystery that Marotta likes the former Ajax a lot and has been targeting him for some time. His is not one of the most intriguing names in Marotta’s notebook, but not the only one.

Cragno to Inter: 50%

L’Inter he is still grappling with the Onana question, but still has to think about a deputy of the Cameroon goalkeeper. For this reason Marotta has returned to dialogue with Monza for Cragno. The former Cagliari goalkeeper is a protégé of the Nerazzurri General Manager who has been chasing him for some time. This summer could be the right time. With Monza there are open discussions for several players and Cragno can be part of some negotiations.

Frattesi to Inter: 40%

L’Inter for the midfield the track that leads to does not give up David Frattesi. Half of Serie A likes the midfielder, but finding an agreement with Sassuolo is far from simple. The Emilians start from a valuation of 35 million euros. Even in this case, however, the Nerazzurri are trying to find a square. The latest idea is to include young people to lower the price. We talk about Valentin Carboni or Mulattieri.

Schuurs all’Inter: 30%

Shed has long been in the crosshairs ofInter. The Dutchman had a good season with Torino, attracting the attention of several clubs. Cairo starts from a valuation of 30 million, a lot, probably too much for the Nerazzurri. However, with Turin there are several open discussions, not least the one concerning Lazaro that Cairo would like to redeem. The negotiation, therefore, is far from extinguished. Marotta likes the Dutchman a lot and, if there was the opportunity to take him, he wouldn’t let him get away.

All’Inter Warrior: 10%

According to Bildl’Inter has targeted Raphael Guerreiro. The Portuguese hasn’t renewed with Dortmund yet and could free himself for free in June. However, despite the rumors coming from Germany, the impression is that Portuguese is not a priority. If anything, it would become so in the event of Gosens’ farewell, whose fate hangs in the balance. Guerreiro’s is a profile that is however kept under observation.

Manè all’Inter: 5%

Another voice comes from Germany and would like Sadio Mane watched by Inter. To raise the news is always the Bildbut even in this case, the news collides with reality. Manè gets 11 million net a year of salary and Bayern Munich still value him at 30 million. Figures that the Nerazzurri are unable to spend. The impression is that the negotiation could only take off if the Germans open to the loan and the player lowers his salary. The negotiation, however, at the moment, seems unlikely.

David Luciani