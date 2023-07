Inter Milan will continue to rely on the services of defender Francesco Acerbi in the future. As the traditional Italian club announced on Friday, Acerbi, previously on loan from league rivals Lazio Rome, will be firmly committed thanks to a purchase option.

AP/Antonio Calanni

The 35-year-old European champion of 2021 has played 353 games in Serie A so far. With Inter, Acerbi reached the final of the Champions League against Manchester City (0-1) last season.

