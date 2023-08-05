Inter, skipped Scamacca, will Beto aim?

Scam chose Atalanta, displacing theInter. Now the Nerazzurri have to review their transfer plans again. The last trail leads to Beto. The Samardzic deal with Udinese is being finalized and, therefore, relations between the two companies are excellent. Meanwhile, in the event of Correa’s departure, the Sanchez idea will emerge.

Beto all’Inter: 40%

The Gazzetta dello Sport relaunches Inter’s interest for Beto. The Portuguese is valued at 20 million, but the Friulians have already shown that they also accept technical compensation. It is therefore up to Marotta to decide whether to try the lunge for him or try to take another profile. Beto likes it because in terms of style of play it is very similar to Lukaku and Scamacca and would not have problems with acclimatization.

Morata all’Inter: 30%

According to the portal tuttomercatoweb.comInzaghi asked to have Alvaro Morata for the attack ofInter. He would be the favorite of the coach from Piacenza because he is judged the most functional to his game. The problem is that Atletico Madrid continue to ask too much and Zhang has already said that he won’t make heavy investments in thirty-year-olds. Marotta must therefore find a balance to try to please the president and the coach.

Tomiyasu all’Inter: 15%

Takehiro Tomiyasu is the new name for the defense ofInter. The Japanese, ex Bologna, is not considered non-transferable by Arsenal, but the problem is the formula. There Gazzetta dello Sport states that the Nerazzurri would like the Japanese player on loan with the right to buy, a solution that the Gunners don’t like. To understand if the Nerazzurri will try other ways to get to the player.

Chalobah all’Inter: 15%

Chalobah remains a credible defense alternative. The Englishman is always leaving Chelsea. Inter have never lost contact with the player, but here too the Blues intend to monetize, also thanks to the long contract with the centre-back. A lot will also depend on the budget available to get to the defender given that, at the moment, none of the Nerazzurri’s goals are on loan.

Sanchez all’Inter: 10%

According to Sports Courier, l’Inter for the role of fourth striker he would be thinking about the return of Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean has left Marseille and put all other offers on standby, awaiting a move from Milan. Much will depend on the timing of Tucu’s release, but the return of Nino Maravilla is not a utopia.

David Luciani

