Mid-August with fireworks, as per tradition. Too bad that the barrels for Inter have reached the exit market: after a long courtship and a series of raises, yesterday on the table of the CEO. Beppe Marotta and the sports director Piero Ausilio has received an off-market offer for Cesare Casadei, nineteen-year-old former Primavera captain, fresh winner of the championship. Chelsea have taken the last step, collapsing the Nerazzurri resistance: 15 million plus five in bonuses, a deal worth 20 million in total (payable in two years) for a possible crack in the future, which until today boasted with the first team just a call-up to Serie A last February.