Inter, Skriniar at risk of sale even after the sale of Casadei

Inter, Skriniar at risk of sale even after the sale of Casadei

The blitz of the Blues on the jewel of the Nerazzurri Primavera is not enough to settle the accounts: the top clubs remain at the window for the Slovak and Dumfries

Mid-August with fireworks, as per tradition. Too bad that the barrels for Inter have reached the exit market: after a long courtship and a series of raises, yesterday on the table of the CEO. Beppe Marotta and the sports director Piero Ausilio has received an off-market offer for Cesare Casadei, nineteen-year-old former Primavera captain, fresh winner of the championship. Chelsea have taken the last step, collapsing the Nerazzurri resistance: 15 million plus five in bonuses, a deal worth 20 million in total (payable in two years) for a possible crack in the future, which until today boasted with the first team just a call-up to Serie A last February.

