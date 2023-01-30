Both the Slovak and the Nerazzurri want to end the relationship as early as January. However, an offer of 20 million is needed. Besides the Swede, Kehrer of West Ham likes it

Milan Skriniar can become a PSG player today. And never mind if he has assured Inter that he has never officially told Slovak journalists that he has already signed for the French club. After all, what really changes? Nothing. Because the defender had already confessed it to a companion during the week. That’s right. The club came to know about it and at that point the managers decided to extend the communication to the whole team, in the hours before the match in Cremona. This is the backstory of a story that is ending badly. And it is ending in these hours. Because the PSG already yesterday communicated to the intermediaries working on the deal that an official offer will arrive, a proposal to immediately give the Nerazzurri defender to Galtier.

Inbound — We need 20 million euros, this is the request of Zhang’s club. Will PSG get there? It will be understood today, the penultimate day of the market. Yesterday evening the French club was engaged in the Ligue 1 match with Reims, today they will focus on Skriniar. At Inter they expect it. And the player hopes so too, who understood – as can be read in the piece opposite – that the next few months in Milan would not be easy to manage, both inside the locker room and at an environmental level. Already yesterday, however, Inter and PSG somehow “sniffed” each other. These are not easy hours for Marotta and Ausilio. Because at the same time they also have to work on the incoming player, the Slovakian’s substitute. Inter keep several paths open. The defender, in the case, would arrive from abroad, barring last minute opportunities from Serie A which, however, were not budgeted for yesterday. And the championship that the Nerazzurri are exploring is that of the Premier League, considering the difficulties of negotiating Portuguese Tiago Djalò at Lille as early as January. There are three names that are on the tables in viale della Liberazione in these hours. The most suitable, for technical characteristics is Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea. He was also the profile in the front row last summer, when Skriniar’s farewell seemed imminent. The point is that today the defender is playing continuously in the London club: it’s difficult to think that he can leave in extremis. See also Guangdong market supervision department interviewed Naxue's tea (02150) and carried out special inspections on food safety

Two tracks — The other two names on the Nerazzurri agenda are simpler. The first is that of the Swede Victor Lindelof of Manchester United. Inter asked the Red Devils on loan, but received a closure in exchange. It’s not over, the talks go on, even if United would be willing to negotiate only for a definitive deal. The third lead is an old acquaintance of Ausilio: Thilo Kehrer. Curiously, it was offered by PSG to Inter last summer as part of the talks for Skriniar. Meanwhile Kehrer has landed in the Premier League, at West Ham. But his employment is not constant, nor is his performance. It is a track to take into consideration, the name has been mentioned again at Inter in the last few hours and the evolution must be followed.

That proposal… — Today is the day, anyway. Among other things, the Coppa Italia match is also looming, Atalanta will arrive tomorrow at San Siro. Yesterday Skriniar trained regularly in Appiano with his teammates. Inzaghi waits to understand: it is not easy to manage the eve of a delicate match with an open case like that of the Slovak. “I’ve already signed for PSG, I’m waiting for an agreement between the clubs”: these were the words attributed to Skriniar, reported by the futbolsfz.sk portal and released in the early afternoon. Words that the player says he has never uttered, even if in truth a denial in this sense has not come from the protagonist, not even via social media. A yellow that does not move the substance of the matter. Skriniar can embark for Paris, Inter can lose the second most employed player in the squad, the first among defenders. It’s a tear, which has disappointed the club. The player, in the renewal talks that began at the end of last season, had asked to earn six million a season. Inter put that offer on his plate. But he never found the bank of the defender. More: it is whispered that, in one of the last meetings for the contract, the Nerazzurri club almost provocatively submitted an even higher figure to Skriniar, around 7 million. The answer didn’t come either. The reason was clear. See also Xilinmen and Chinese Restaurant Association signed a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly build the world's leading national brand of sleep industry_TOM News

