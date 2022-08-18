Home Sports Inter, Skriniar between Psg and confirmation: 15 days in the balance
Sports

Inter, Skriniar between Psg and confirmation: 15 days in the balance

by admin
Inter, Skriniar between Psg and confirmation: 15 days in the balance

Nervous, not flawless at the debut, poised between transferring to PSG and staying in the Nerazzurri, the defender has days of fire ahead of him: he risks being affected by the pitch

Milan Skriniar, at the exit from the field of Lecce-Inter, was nervous and upset about the substitution. Simone Inzaghi has inserted Joaquin Correa in place of the Slovak to give legs to the final boarding and the former Sampdoria did not take it very well. Nothing to worry about obviously, because it was the classic grumbling of those who want to stay on the pitch to fight for the three points. However, that face that is anything but serene can serve as a metaphor for this August, for the Nerazzurri number 37.

See also  Transfer market Inter, new summit with Dybala. Perisic decides on the renewal

You may also like

Cristiano Ronaldo smashed the fans’ mobile phones: he...

Palio di Siena, won the Leocorno. Fourth consecutive...

Junior CBA National Challenge Finals kick off

Zhu Qiang also shakes the dominance of the...

European cycling championships, time trial: Ganna wins bronze,...

Ice and snow sports teams start preparations for...

Onyedika – Milan: technique and endurance, he played...

European Championships: Yan Bingtao beats Emory, Lu Haotian...

Fuels, gasoline and diesel prices drop

Comprehensive news: Chengdu Rongcheng beat Shanghai Shenhua and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy