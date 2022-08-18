Milan Skriniar, at the exit from the field of Lecce-Inter, was nervous and upset about the substitution. Simone Inzaghi has inserted Joaquin Correa in place of the Slovak to give legs to the final boarding and the former Sampdoria did not take it very well. Nothing to worry about obviously, because it was the classic grumbling of those who want to stay on the pitch to fight for the three points. However, that face that is anything but serene can serve as a metaphor for this August, for the Nerazzurri number 37.