On the way there was the signal. After a period of adjustment, the first ring. Against Fiorentina, Inter realized they had drawn a good player from zero. In the first 9 of the championship, Mkhitaryan it puts together 162 minutes. Few. Zero appearances as owner. Then the assist with Sassuolo for Dzeko and everything changes. Since then 17 from the first minute in 18 games. For Inzaghi Armenian is irreplaceable. It guarantees quality and quantity, technique and personality. In defeat with Juve his absence was felt from the beginning. And now comes a time where people like that are needed.

For Fiorentina Inzaghi aims to get Bastoni, Gosens and Dimarco back who have played a custom work but on the field and at a good pace. Skriniar, on the other hand, is further backStill struggling with therapy. Meanwhile I am the Italian internationals have returned Unripe, Staves and Darmian, more Dzeko. Inter recovers the pieces and prepares for a fiery April.