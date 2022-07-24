Home Sports Inter, Skriniar remains. And no big name goes away: the strategy
Inter, Skriniar remains. And no big name goes away: the strategy

Inter, Skriniar remains. And no big name goes away: the strategy

By next June, the Nerazzurri club will have to close the market balance with an asset of sixty million: even without selling a big player immediately, here is the strategy

We often talked about Lautaro Martinez, then it was the turn of Bastoni – virtually blocked in Milan by the social revolt of the fans – and finally it was Skriniar’s turn. The Slovakian was the last jewel of Inter in the air of sale, the closest to leaving. But in the end, barring shock offers from Paris, he will remain with the Nerazzurri, complete with a ready-made contract renewal. Simone Inzaghi had somehow foreseen this in the press conference of last July 5th: “We know that in the market today it is one thing and in a fortnight it can be completely another”. No sooner said than done. But how will Inter make ends meet now without the departure of the former Sampdoria?

