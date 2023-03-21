Still called up by his national team despite having been absent in the last few Inter matches due to injury, Milan Skriniar returns to Milan after being examined by Slovakia’s medical staff. Back pain continues to affect him: “I hope to be at the stadium cheering on my teammates if the doctors allow me,” he told his federation website

Milan Skriniar he returns to Milan to heal himself and continue his recovery with the hope of returning to Simone Inzaghi’s disposal as soon as possible. The defender, who missed the last few league games and had only played a handful of minutes in Porto in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, abandons his training camp Slovakia. Low back pain makes him unavailable for matches against his national team Luxembourg and Bosnia for the start of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

“I want to increase my trophies” read also

Two rounds for D’Ambrosio, one for Paredes and Cristante Skriniar also spoke to the Slovak federation website after the medical staff ascertained his physical conditions: “Unfortunately I cannot participate in these matches. If my health allows it and the doctors let me go, I will try to be at the stadium to cheer on the Boys”. The defender also commented on his fourth consecutive victory in the Slovakian Ballon d’Or, ahead of the Napoli midfielder Lobotka: “I thought I could defend this title, which I had already received last year. But I thought Lobotka would win it since he’s in great shape. I hope that many other young players can join us in the coming years so that we can increase the value of the rose”. Also a comment on his team titles: “I am very happy to have won two cups with Inter. This year we have already managed to win the Super Cup. I am happy to add trophies in my palmares. So far I haven’t won many, I hope they can increase in the future“. See also Moviola derby Milan-Inter: corrected Kessie's penalty on Calhanoglu

Slovakian doctor: “Intervertebral disc problem” The national team doctor also spoke to the federation website to find out more about the Inter player’s state of health: “Skriniar contacted me for the first time a month ago because of back pain. In Milan he started undergoing therapies but not They did an MRI scan and they pinpointed it damage to the spinal disc. He underwent therapies but his conditions worsened, now he has pain even when stopped”. Words that don’t reassure Inter fans much, but the two weeks off could now do the defender good to face what will most likely be his last months in Milan.

official The Serie A calendar up to the 32nd day The Lega Serie A has communicated advances and postponements and all the times of Serie A up to the 32nd day (end of April). Easter day is revolutionized by the Champions League commitments with Inter, Milan and Naples that anticipate Friday. The dates of the return semi-finals of the Coppa Italia have also been communicated 28th DAY Cremonese-Atalanta Saturday 1 April at 15.00

Saturday 1 April at 15.00 Inter-Fiorentina Saturday 1 April at 18.00

Saturday 1 April at 18.00 Juventus-Verona Saturday 1 April at 20.45

Saturday 1 April at 20.45 Bologna-Udinese Sunday 2 April at 12.30

Sunday 2 April at 12.30 Monza-Lazio Sunday 2 April at 15.00

Sunday 2 April at 15.00 Spezia-Salernitana Sunday 2 April at 15.00

Sunday 2 April at 15.00 Rome-Sampdoria Sunday 2 April at 18.00

Sunday 2 April at 18.00 Naples-Milan Sunday 2 April at 20.45

Sunday 2 April at 20.45 Empoli-Lecce Monday 3 April at 18.30

Monday 3 April at 18.30 Sassuolo-TurinMonday 3 April at 20.45 * Matchday rescheduled based on the Italian Cup 29th DAY Salernitana-Inter, Friday 7 April at 5.00 pm *

Friday 7 April at 5.00 pm * Lecce-Naples Friday 7 April at 7.00 pm *

Friday 7 April at 7.00 pm * Milan-Empoli Friday 7 April at 21.00 – SKY *

Friday 7 April at 21.00 – * Udinese-Monza Saturday 8 April at 12.30 – SKY

Saturday 8 April at 12.30 – Fiorentina-Spezia Saturday 8 April at 2.30pm

Saturday 8 April at 2.30pm Sampdoria-Cremonese Saturday 8 April at 4.30pm

Saturday 8 April at 4.30pm Atalanta-Bologna Saturday 8 April at 4.30 pm – SKY

Saturday 8 April at 4.30 pm – Turin-Rome Saturday 8 April at 18.30

Saturday 8 April at 18.30 Verona-Sassuolo Saturday 8 April at 18.30

Saturday 8 April at 18.30 Lazio-JuventusSaturday 8 April at 20.45 See also Raspadori discontented, Inter are ready: work is being done on the loan * rescheduled based on European competitions and Coppa Italia 30th DAY Cremonese-Empoli Friday 14 April at 18.30

Friday 14 April at 18.30 Spezia-Lazio, Friday 14 April at 8.45pm SKY

Friday 14 April at 8.45pm Bologna-Milan, Saturday 15th April at 3.00pm

Saturday 15th April at 3.00pm Naples-Verona Saturday 15 April at 18.00

Saturday 15 April at 18.00 Inter-Monza Saturday 15 April at 20.45 SKY

Saturday 15 April at 20.45 Lecce-Sampdoria Sunday 16 April at 12.30 SKY

Sunday 16 April at 12.30 Turin-Salernitana Sunday 16 April at 15.00

Sunday 16 April at 15.00 Sassuolo-Juventus Sunday 16 April at 18.00

Sunday 16 April at 18.00 Rome-Udinese Sunday 16 April at 20.45

Sunday 16 April at 20.45 Fiorentina-AtalantaMonday 17 April at 20.45