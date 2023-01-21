English is chosen to replace De Vrij. Instead of the Slovakian, the favorite is always the jewel of Atalanta

Inter tried to swerve and take another route in extremis. He tried to avoid this painful crossroads at all costs, yet there she was, right where he didn’t want to be. In spite of himself, he has to imagine a post-Skriniar that is credible and worthy of a company with ambitions for the top. In short, he has to fish a defender out of the vast sea of ​​the market who doesn’t make the Slovak regret his farewell step. The operation is difficult in itself, given the very high degree of reliability of the current captain, let alone with the economic constraints that the Nerazzurri have in this era: no substantial investments, if not in front of even more substantial exits, and for this reason antennas initially aimed at the zero parameter market. From Onana to Mkhitaryan, the recent past teaches that taking zero players sometimes makes life easier, as well as the accounts.

Another Mkhitaryan case — For this reason, the prop you try to draw in defense is a 33-year-old with a high guarantee, who doesn’t seem so happy to continue where he is: Chris Smalling with a shaky future at Roma. The Giallorossi have already moved to convince the Englishman to stay, also in light of the peculiarity of his contract: if he reaches 29 seasonal appearances, Smalling has an option until 2024 which he can trigger independently. In the meantime, however, his agent has tested the waters with Inter and has found fertile ground: the Nerazzurri would be willing to go so far as to offer a two-year contract, plus an option for 3.5 million plus bonuses, up to reaching 4. In short, there is a concrete possibility of another Mikhi case, which arrived at Inzaghi’s court last summer as a free agent, in addition to that of Dzeko released for just over a million in the turbulent summer of 2021. For this reason, Roma will try to avoid that the past repeats itself, even if the ball still remains in the hands of the English. For his part, the Nerazzurri see Smalling mainly as the central pivot of a future three-man defence: more than deputy-Skriniar, in short, deputy-De Vrij. All considering how even the renewal for the Dutchman, another expiring on June 30, is far from defined. See also Marketing expert: Messi makes Paris 700 million euros? It is exaggerated that CR7 is the first brand of football players_Revenue_Bayern_Gress

In the future — For the position that the Slovenian now has, Inter have for some time now had a candidate who has stolen their heart: 19-year-old Giorgio Scalvini has astounded for his maturity and flexibility. The first steps towards the player’s entourage have been taken and the Azzurrino’s liking has already been ascertained: a good starting point. The problem, if anything, is the price Atalanta charges, above 40 million euros, but the Nerazzurri management knows they have counterparts that Gasperini likes: first of all, one of the best 2003 players in the squad, that Giovanni Fabbian now on loan to Reggina of the other Inzaghi. By 30 June, Zhang’s club will in any case be called to make a sacrifice on the altar of accounts which will bring hard cash, like water in the desert: Denzel Dumfries is the first destined for goodbyes at the end of the season and the Nerazzurri will try to maximize the transfer starting from a request for 60. Cheaper, and also with the right curriculum to replace Skriniar, is Rodrigo Becao from Udinese, an old Nerazzurri dot. In the summer he seemed destined to leave Friuli for Everton or Fenerbahce, but none came close to the 10 required. The 2024 deadline helps keep the price low, just what Inter needs.

January 21 – 08:35

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

