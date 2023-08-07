Inter, Sommer is official: Audero will be his deputy. Transfer market news

The arrival of the Swiss goalkeeper from Bayern Munich is official: “It’s an honor to be here”, were his first words. The Nerazzurri have also closed for his deputy: it is Emil Audero who arrives on loan with the right of redemption from Sampdoria. All done also for the annual renewal, until 2025, of Inzaghi

CALCIO MARKET: NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS

Yann Sommer is the new Inter goalkeeper. In the morning the Swiss carried out the first part of medical examinations at Humanitas of Rozzano and, once completed, he moved to Coni to obtain sports eligibility. Sommer at 3 pm he arrived at the Nerazzurri headquartersaccompanied by his wife and daughter, where he signed the contract. Then came the official announcement from Inter around 8pm: “The Swiss goalkeeper joins the Nerazzurri on a permanent basis from Bayern Munich.”



Don’t see this content?

We’re sorry! To be able to view this Twitter content, click on Manage cookies and Accept all

Manage cookies

The figures of the Sommer affair

With the arrival of the official announcement, the long negotiation that led Sommer to wear the Inter shirt has therefore ended. The Nerazzurri they would have liked to buy the player even before leaving for the tour summer, but they waited a few days to meet Bayern Munich. The Germans, in the end, accepted the offer from 6 million with a two-year payment from Zhang’s club (same value as the release clause but payable in two years).

Sommer: “It’s a pride to be at Inter”

Immediately after the official transfer to the Nerazzurri, Sommer gave his first interview to Inter TV. “There are several reasons that prompted me to come to Inter: this is an important club on an Italian and world level, with a great tradition. Playing for a team like Inter represents a new challenge in my career. I can’t wait to play at San Siro to see the fans and experience the atmosphere of Milan: it’s good to be here, “the words of the Swiss goalkeeper. Sommer describes the main characteristics of him:”I am an explosive goalkeeper, I try to be brave by helping my team-mates even with their feet, becoming an extra option for them when the ball is in our half. I try to convey confidence and calmness to them, always trying to remain constant”. Among Sommer’s main qualities is his ability to play with his feet: “Yes, it’s one of the reasons why I’m happy to be able to play for Inter. Simone Inzaghi is a coach who loves building from below, he has demonstrated this in recent seasons. This is my style of play, I like being an extra option for the team’s game and facing pressure from the opponents“. The new Inter goalkeeper then sends a message to his new fans: “Wearing this shirt means a lot to me, it’s something that makes me proud. There are so many legendary goalkeepers who have played here: I’m impatient to wear this shirt and play at San Siro in front of the fans. I want to tell them this: I’m happy to be here and proud to play for Inter, I can’t wait to meet you and feel the great strength you transmit to the stadium.”

There is also the vice: made for Audero. Inzaghi, renewal ok

Inter who also closed for the Deputy Sommer. This is Emil Audero, who arrives on loan with the right to buy from Sampdoria. Subsequently it will be evaluated whether the young Stankovic will move to Genoa. On Monday afternoon Tullio Ink and Manuel Montiport (Audero’s agents) met Inter at the Nerazzurri headquarters, de facto defining the Audero operation. Furthermore, there was also talk of Inzaghi, another assisted by Tinti: “Inzaghi already did the renewal when he was on tour, it just needs to be formalised. It will be a one-year renewal.”

read also

Inter, Inzaghi renews until 2025

Transfer market

Who has spent the most in Serie A? Rome stops at 0

Last weeks of the market, session more and more alive also in Serie A. Which are the teams that between new signings and transfers have spent the most so far? In front of everyone, a big player who has invested over 100 million euros to revolutionize the squad. Opposite speech for another club, voted to zero parameters without having paid anything in cards… Here is the standings (Transfermarkt data) CALCIO MARKET, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS – THE BOARD

20) ROMA

Total expenditure: €0m New signings: Houssem Aouar: on a free transfer Evan Ndicka: on a free transfer Rasmus Kristensen: on loan

19) FROSINONE

Total expenditure: 4.4 MILLION EUROS

New purchases:

Abdou Harroui: 2.5 million Riccardo Marchizza: 1.5 million Gennaro Borrelli: 0.3 million Simone Romagnoli: 0.1 million Marvin Cuni: free transfer Marco Brescianini: free transfer Ilario Monterisi: free transfer Luca Mazzitelli: loan Stefano Turati: loan Giorgi Kvernadze: loan

18) EMPOLI

Total expenditure: 6.2 MILLION EURO New signings: Sebastiano Luperto: 2.5 mln

Emmanuel Gyasi: 2m Sebastian Walukiewicz: 1m Filippo Ranocchia: 0.5m (loan) Samuele Angori: 0.2m Alberto Grassi: on a free transfer Giuseppe Pezzella: on a free transfer Daniel Maldini: on loan Elia Caprile: on loan Stiven Shpendi: on loan

TAG:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

