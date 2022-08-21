The Argentine unlocks the game after 35 minutes, then Calhanoglu and Correa dismiss the guests, never in the game: Nerazzurri with full points in front of 71 thousand fans

In the game of Lukaku’s return in front of his people, Inter reminds everyone that in this house there are now two sovereigns: against poor Spezia, Lu-La really reconnects and it is Lautaro, the other king of the San Siro Nerazzurri, to open the game on an assist from the Belgian twin. In the second half Calhanoglu and Correa season the score, but the 3-0 is tight, very close to the Nerazzurri, on velvet throughout the evening. Forgetting the stammering of Lecce, Inzaghi finds a powerful team with a thousand arrows: in front of the attackers (both the holders and the reserves) they dictate the law and behind Handa for 90 ‘he does not even get his gloves dirty: the Ligurians put their own clear, but Simone’s message to the championship is very clear.

First half — At the beginning Inzaghi solves the riddle on the left, focusing on Dimarco, the most on the ball of all left-handers, and for the rest he relies on the standard formation, giving Dumfries and Dimarco the first minutes as title holder of the championship. For his part, Gotti’s 3-5-1-1 is too tender for the Nerazzurri who advance in waves: Agudelo behind Nzola suffers from loneliness and the defense is constantly crushed, a little at a time until it is reduced to penalty area. Poor Nikolaou has the task of fighting with the Belgian prodigal son: the Serie A defenders are gradually discovering how tiring it is to mark Lukaku. But, in reality, it is the whole of Inter who are aggressive and very high: De Vrij, the most backward of the whole company, is even at the height of the midfield on average in the first 45 minutes. From the breakthrough on the outside, especially on the right with Dumfries, it rains a hail of opportunities, often not exploited. But what steals the eyes are those two in front who are looking for each other with the same insistence as in the past: the Lu-La is high in the sky from San Siro, as if half had never left. And so, inevitably, the goal that broke the game could only come from a combination of the royal couple: Lukaku fixes it and Lautaro with a magnificent left-handed conclusion beats Dragowski. From other combinations within the area, again with the help of the Dutch hammer, other possibilities arise: only Taurus could make another pair. While Romelu’s scream breaks in the throat when he hits the crossbar with a header after a sharp cross by Bastoni: yet another proof of the sometimes embarrassing physical overwhelming power of the number 90. See also Schiacciasassi Imoco: he also wins with Casalmaggiore but shivers for Egonu

The recovery — In the second half, the shy Spezia does nothing to get out of his shell: the feeling of having given his hands and feet to the strongest team is evident. Even when Gotti raises the center of gravity and brings the ball up, the winger Gyasi and Reca do not produce danger. Inzaghi, on the other hand, enjoys the changes of field with him, from one band to another the ball transmigrates as if it were traveling on fighters. The central breakthrough, on the other hand, is always the task of the former Chelsea ram: Lukaku is often seen for his stubbornness in holding and sorting the ball. It is no coincidence that from his stubborn action the ball arrives on Calhanoglu’s foot for the second goal of the day, a more precise than powerful right-foot. The search for Romelu’s first goal under the North ends in vain because some counterattacks are not exploited as they should and at the 65th Inzaghi removes it to give space to Dzeko. And even if the Bosnian had his chances to score, in the end the fourth striker of the squad ends up participating in the party: the 3-0 goal is scored by the other Argentine, Correa, who entered in place of Lautaro. Without Dragowski it would have been a much worse hailstorm for Gotti, but Inter’s offensive power is tremendous. And not just because the Lu-La has finally come together for real.

