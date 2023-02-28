The question of the new stadium continues to be central to the debates between Inter and Milan. On this issue, a summit was held this morning at Palazzo Marino, wanted by the mayor Beppe Sala, between the clubs represented on the one hand by the CEO Alessandro Antonello, on the other by the Rossoneri president Paolo Scaroni with the managing director Giorgio Furlani. The representatives of the Rossoneri company communicated that they have a formal interest in building the facility on the area of ​​the former La Maura racetrack. “The main option remains the San Siro stadium with Milan – explained Alessandro Antonello at the end of the meeting -, however today officially Milan communicated that there is a formal interest in the La Maura area. This will require a few weeks of analysis by Milan to then meet again in a few days and understand if that area will actually be the object of development, or if we will proceed with the original project, therefore together with San Siro”. The CEO of Inter confirmed that the Nerazzurri have a plan B: “We can’t disclose due to a confidentiality agreement. Would be outside the municipality of Milaninside the city the areas are limited”. When journalists were asked if they were surprised by Milan’s formal interest in the area of ​​the former La Maura racetrack, the CEO of Inter, Alessandro Antonello, replied: “Surprised no, what leaves us a little surprised is that we were progressing with this project. But it is clear that when there are changes of ownership the visions can change – he added -, consequently we accept their analysis in complete tranquility. On the other hand, Inter have very clear the steps and what we believe is right to do for the club and for our fans”. Now, according to Antonello, it will take “two or three weeks for Milan to be able to analyze the area and come back to us from the municipal administration with an answer”.