Inter, Suning leaves?

Suning is about to give upInter a Investcorp. The news comes from Arabia and was reported by several international newspapers. The Chinese owners, in charge since June 2016, could therefore leave the reins after seven years. Until now there had been several rumors regarding the sale of the majority shares of the club, but there had never been a concrete offer. Now it seems that things have changed.

Inter, Suning close to saying goodbye?

According to journalist Turki Alghamdi, the fund Investcorp would be close to purchasing theInter. Suning have so far been adamant about a possible sale of the club, but it should be remembered that next June will be the deadline for Zhang to return his loan to Oaktree. For this reason, according to the rumors circulating, Investcorp would be ready to meet the requests of the current owner of the club and would be looking for the necessary capital to formulate the necessary offer.

Let’s remember that Zhang’s valuation of Inter is 1.2 billion euros. It is not known how much the offer will differ from the request, but in Arabia they are certain that the fund is serious and that Zhang has opened up to negotiations.

Further confirmations are awaited in this regard, but this time everything seems to be moving towards the sale.

Who is Investciorp

Investcorp is a Bahraini investment management company founded in 1982 in Manama by Nemir Kirdar, Elias Hallak, Mike Merritt and Cem Cesmig. The company currently manages more than $50 billion in assets. Its core business consists of corporate investments mainly in North America, Western Europe and MENA (Middle East and North Africa)as well as small-cap technology investments.

In Italy this company became known in the early nineties, precisely in 1993 when it took over the Gucci brand from Maurizio Gucci for 270 billion lire. The brand was then sold a few years later.

It is a company that therefore has branched interests of different kinds and that seeks to expand even further, especially in the world of sport. He is currently in possession of Paris FC in Ligue2. It should be remembered that in the past the fund was close to acquiring a Serie A club, namely AC Milan. The deal ultimately did not materialize. Now he tries with Inter.

Davide Luciani

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

