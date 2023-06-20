Inter, target Otavio in midfield?

otavio, Portuguese naturalized Brazilian midfielder of Porto, is one of the many profiles associated with theInter In this sentence. According to the newspaper Recordthe Nerazzurri would be interested in the player who would also be a target for Napoli. The Portuguese could be a good name in the event of a transfer in midfield. In fact, Inter’s entry market depends on exits. In this regard, there is an assault from abroad for Federico Dimarco.

Run away from Inter: 50%

Joaquin Correa will be sold in the summer. There Gazzetta dello Sportreports that the player has been offered in the Premier League, finding timid interest from West Ham and Everton. There are still concrete offersbut the nerazzurri are hoping that someone will come forward to get rid of a player who deeply disappointed in Milan.

Dimarco away from Inter: 20%

Frederick Dimarco interests Manchester United and Real Madrid. The Nerazzurri winger, according to what he reports The Independentthe two clubs would be ready to attempt the assault. Dimarco has grown a lot in the last two years under Inzaghi, becoming a permanent starter and Inter have no intention of depriving themselves of him, unless a shock offer arrives. To understand, therefore, if someone will come forward concretely.

Carlos Augusto all’Inter: 60%

L’Inter is moving decisively on Charles Augustus. The Monza full-back is one of the main candidates to take the place of Gosens, ever closer to the sale. Second Sportitaliacontacts between the two clubs are at an advanced stage, so much so that the Brianzas would have already moved to replace him. There could be an acceleration in this sense in the coming weeks.

Otavio all’Inter: 20%

otavio is a profile that interests theInter, but only in certain numbers. The player has a €40m release clause and a contract expiring in 2025. The idea could take hold if Brozovic leaves. With Gagliardini having already said goodbye, at that point we could throw ourselves on another profile (in addition to the one already identified by Frattesi), but at decidedly lower figures than those requested by the Portuguese.

Immobile all’Inter: 10%

The bomb was dropped by tuttomercatoweb.com. According to the portal, Immobile he would no longer be considered immovable for Lazio. Sarri would gladly embrace another type of striker, more suited to his style of play. At the moment this is a mere market hypothesis, but if the biancocelesti open to the sale, Inzaghi would try to bring him to Milan.

David Luciani

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

