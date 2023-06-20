Inter, the 2023 2024 season ticket campaign starts today: the prices

Inter’s season ticket campaign for the 2023/24 season begins today as announced by the club. He starts again after a year with record numbers (almost 2 million attendance at San Siro and an average of 70,000 spectators). Seat confirmation for Serie A 2022/23 season ticket holders will start at 2.00 pm on Tuesday 20 June and will end on Wednesday 28 June. It will then be possible to change the place in the same sector that has already been renewed or, if one does not want to confirm that of the season that has just ended, to change the sector. New for next season is the season ticket for the third red ring, which can be subscribed from the sector change phase, starting from Friday 30 June. Also, the subscriptions to the second blue ring they return to being valid for 18 matches (excluding the derby). During Inter-Milan season-ticket holders in the second blue tier, a sector reserved for opposing fans, will be able to choose to purchase any seat among those available during a pre-sale dedicated to them. The last season ticket campaign also ended with the rapid sold-out of the seats available for the season ticket; Therefore, being confirmed by Inter a ceiling on the availability of cardsit is important to renew to make sure you have access to San Siro next season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

