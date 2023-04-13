By turning the aggressiveness of his game against him.

Let’s take one of the first actions of the match, the one in the 7th minute. Inter recovers a ball in midfield and restarts from their defenders, building calmly in the centre-left. Brozovic gets the ball from Bastoni and widens on the other side, towards Darmian, then after a series of passes on the right that also involve Dumfries and Onana the ball returns to Brozovic, who in the meantime has come to the right, who changes field a second time returning left, towards Dimarco. Dimarco leans back for Acerbi, who from inside the midfield circle changes side of the action again, with a pass to the right for Dumfries who in the meantime has attacked deep.

The ball is cleared away by Grimaldo with his header, but Barella lands on the second ball and without thinking twice, again from the right sideline, crosses towards the center of the area. The ball is just a little high for Dzeko, but on Joao Mario’s recovery attempt – the ball is now on the opposite wing, on the left – the other Inter midfielder, Mkhitaryan, falls, who recovers the ball and supports Dimarco for the countercross. This time Dzeko gets there but barely touches it and the shot goes wide on the back.

It was an action that ended without creating concrete dangers, but indicative of the tactical plan played by Inter at Da Luz, in a game in which the Nerazzurri suffocated Benfica with a hyper-aggressive attitude normally wont to choke, and where some singles like Bastoni, Barella, Brozovic and Mkhitaryan tilted the match with their individual flair, waking up from the torpor that seemed to envelop them in the last few months. Above all, however, this all in all ordinary gameplay – what is anomalous about Inter manipulating the opponent by moving the ball from one side to the other, and then going around him, exploiting the spaces that have been freed up? – is a manifesto of the countermeasures taken by Inter to defuse Benfica’s aggressiveness: increase the average range of their passes and bypass the opponent’s pressure block constantly changing sides of the field.

At the start, when Inter sets up with their defenders, Benfica fends off all the Nerazzurri central references by focusing on the man: the striker on the central defender, the wingers on the arms, the attacking midfielder on Brozovic and the two midfield insiders on the mezzali. In theory, the two fifths remain free – in this way Benfica directs the action towards the flanks – but when Dumfries gains possession, Benfica’s block slides to the right and the scoring rotates, with the strong side attacking ( Aursnes) who moves outwards in possession and the others who climb to re-adapt to the new situation. So while Darmian, Dumfries and Onana trade the ball for welcome further pressure from Benfica on this side, Brozovic also slipped to the right to add density in the ball zone.

Naturally he is followed by his marker, Rafa Silva, and by Joao Mario, who abandons Bastoni to concentrate on Acerbi. And just as naturally on the left side there is space for two players completely free, Bastoni and Dimarco, towards whom Brozovic immediately moves the action with a precise change of pitch.

Inter are masters of dribbling from below. Since the arrival of Simone Inzaghi on the bench he has further enriched his set of defense exit mechanisms implanted by Antonio Conte, and with the entry of a goalkeeper as good with his feet as Onana this phase of the game has reached a next level of accomplishment . The keystone of Inter’s first possession is Brozovic, with his incessant movements that made him the player with the most kilometers traveled in the last Serie A. His continuous slides from right to left like those of a pendulum, his unmarking that always provides a passing line for his teammates.

Of Inter it is often underlined that it is a team “of rotations”, which in the absence of individuals capable of creating numerical superiority with dribbling and technique must remedy with the tools of collective tactics. The sophisticated clockwork rotations of the positional structure. A whole exercise of overlapping, coordinated movements, climbs and climbs to attract pressure and play behind him. This year with the loss of Perisic and his tears, and with the entry in his place of a very technical but less self-sufficient player like Dimarco, Inter’s fixation on coming out cleanly from behind has reached paroxysm. The team, for various reasons, slowly stopped being sharpened in the last three quarter field, and so the complex and baroque system of building from behind began to appear as an end in itself, an art for an art’s sake. Inter as the best team in the world in a sport where you don’t need to score but only come out from below.

Against Benfica, Inter’s quality under construction and possession consolidation returned to be extremely effective thanks to a small corrective: the Inter players kept the distance between them wider and in this way they opened the pitch like drawing pins fixed at the corners of the sheet. To go from side to side they used more field changes and long passes than usual, thus managing to continuously send the opponent’s pressing to empty. Against Benfica, Inter made 8 field changes: only in 2 games this season had they made more (Fbref data). It must be said that the statistical model used (Opta) only considers horizontal passes of at least 40 yards (about 36 and a half meters) as “changes of field” so the count does not include all that mass of slightly shorter passes with which Inter continuously moved the action from side to side.

They are not among the 8 field changes, for example, the passes that freed Bastoni for the first goal. Inter builds on the right with Darmian and Dumfries, the Dutchman passes horizontally to Brozovic, controlled from behind – in a rather bland way to tell the truth – by Rafa Silva; the Croatian uses oriented control to turn on the left and returns to Acerbi in central defense, who opens for Bastoni. Joao Mario, caught in the middle between Acerbi and Bastoni, cannot shorten towards the arm when he starts running in the opposing half of the field. Arrived on the trocar Bastoni puts in a superfine cross towards the far post, where Barella arrives with a header that makes it 1-0.

Throughout the game Inter have insistently sought breadtheven forcing long passes that seemed to be done at random, but which in truth made the tactical plan prepared by the Nerazzurri even more evident.

Against a Benfica team who in the non-possession phase press with many men close to the ball – thus applying the principle of defending in a small pitch – Inter responded by expanding the playing surface as much as possible. It succeeded also thanks to the always very wide and high positioning of the two full-backs Dimarco and Dumfries, who managed with the constant threat of width to keep the opposing full-backs pressed back. As Simone Tommasi wrote in a recent piece, in Benfica Grimaldo and Gilberto are two fundamental cogs in Schmidt’s game, necessary both to build the wing combinations with which the team moves up the field in the possession phase, and to shorten forward and participate in the re-aggression once the ball is lost. Yesterday however they were forced by Dumfries and above all Dimarco into much lower positions than usual, and to remain essentially excluded from the match.

The passmap with the average positions of the two teams. Benfica’s two full-backs held a rather low position, and only the final forcing slightly “doped” their average position. In the Inter passmap, however, note the very high average position of Dimarco on the left, and the greater density of exchanges between Darmian, Dumfries, Barella and Brozovic which demonstrate the presence of a strong side on the right.

The other aspect on which Inter built their victory is the aggression. Inzaghi’s team is notoriously one of the most aggressive in the championship (4th both in the PPDA and in the GPI index which measures the intensity of the gegenpressing, according to Soccerment data) but yesterday they struck above all for the individual aggressiveness with which players took on tackles around the field. In a tactical context that ended up stretching the boundaries of Da Luz and making the pitch seem huge, the Nerazzurri players played a very expensive game athletically to cover the long distances which, once the ball was lost, separated them from their opponents. However, the Inter players didn’t limit themselves to shielding the passing lines, nor did they use other useful countermeasures to slow down the physical effort. Instead, they managed every defensive transition trying to tackle, with an intensity that was simply unmanageable for Benfica. Throughout the season, Inter have never made as many tackles and interceptions as yesterday: 37 (given Fbref).

An example of this aggressiveness is in the action in the 7th minute shown at the beginning of this article, where first Barella and then Mkhitaryan recover two balls in the space of a few seconds and in very deep areas of the pitch. In that period of the match, more or less in the first 20 minutes, Inter pushed hard on aggression, to give a clear signal of their intentions and immediately tilt the inertia of the match in their favour. Twenty minutes in which Inter attempted 11 tackles against Benfica’s 3, intercepted 4 passes (including 3 in the offensive half) and won 4 aerial duels against 0.

In those minutes Mkhitaryan is Barella have laid the foundations of their own excellent individual performance. The two midfielders covered an enormous amount of the pitch, and led Inter’s re-aggression every time the ball was lost in the offensive half. When Benfica built from behind they were responsible for controlling the two Portuguese full backs in midfield, and were ready to spread out to lock the full-backs against the touchline if they gained possession. The Armenian in particular played a first half of great defensive application, before the physiological decline in the second half. He finished the game with 3 of 4 won tackles (only Gosens beat him), and 3 interceptions (only Darmian beat him).

An example of Inter’s aggression in the first few minutes.

Against a Benfica team that impressed us with the intensity with which they stifle their opponents, we didn’t expect Inter to be able to even surpass that intensity. We are used to seeing Italian teams languish in the slow rhythms of our league, and then struggle in European matches mainly due to the more aggressive pressing of their opponents. This European season is not ceasing to amaze us: after six Italian teams qualified for the quarter-finals of the European Cups (something that hadn’t happened since 1999) we saw Inter win a very difficult match, against an opponent who ended up looking less strong of what it really is. The credit goes to Inter and Simone Inzaghi, who knew how, with a good dose of sadism (and also audacity), to surf the peculiarities of Benfica’s game and turn them against them.