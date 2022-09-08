Home Sports Inter, the background of the confrontation between the team and the management
Sports

Inter, the background of the confrontation between the team and the management

by admin
Inter, the background of the confrontation between the team and the management

From the players’ mea culpa to Inzaghi’s charge: the details of the face-off that can change the Nerazzurri season

Maybe one day September 8 will be remembered as the turning point for Inter. The intent is that, already tomorrow against Torino we will understand the effects of a morning that was not normal, in Appiano. States General or Anti-crisis Units, the most appropriate definition can be chosen. Certainly we needed a shock and so it went: before training, in the meeting room of the sports center the managers – Marotta, Zanetti, Ausilio, Baccin and Ferri -, Inzaghi with his staff and the whole team met ( except Lukaku, still in Belgium).

See also  Nainggolan: “Count very strong, Spalletti a real man. Away from Rome? That's why at Inter "

You may also like

Europa League-Nonato substitute lore Shaomurodov scored Rome 1-2...

Another full of medals for Andrea Fenoglio Gaddò...

National Men’s Hockey Champions Cup ended, Inner Mongolia...

Terzic:I didn’t expect to see Roze so soon...

Ivrea is more experienced wins with Colleretto, Sunday...

The vehicle model competition of the Provincial Games...

Lazio-Feyenoord, Sarri: “Sixty very beautiful minutes. Controversy after...

Two-game losing streak! U18 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup...

There is no malice and goalless Match defenses...

Moratti: Inter Milan still has a lot of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy