Maybe one day September 8 will be remembered as the turning point for Inter. The intent is that, already tomorrow against Torino we will understand the effects of a morning that was not normal, in Appiano. States General or Anti-crisis Units, the most appropriate definition can be chosen. Certainly we needed a shock and so it went: before training, in the meeting room of the sports center the managers – Marotta, Zanetti, Ausilio, Baccin and Ferri -, Inzaghi with his staff and the whole team met ( except Lukaku, still in Belgium).