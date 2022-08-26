From face to face in the locker room to the last no (yesterday) to PSG for Skriniar: so the most disputed promised they would stay. With a big goal

From our correspondent Davide Stoppini

It sounds more or less like this, just like that saying: “Did you want the bicycle?”. Here: the big players of Inter wanted the bike. Climbed. Indeed, even better: they remained in the saddle, without going down to other destinations. Now it’s time to “pedal”. To show what they are capable of doing. And now it means tonight, the first crossroads of the season, the first exam of a degree course for Inter. It was not a foregone conclusion. But it is the result of a pact that you held, which saw the club and the coach interested (and happy) for the outcome.

Stop — It is history from the beginning of August, before the start of the championship. The Inter dressing room met in one of the many moments of sharing of the summer. And especially the players with the largest market, the European ones. Without making rankings, for heaven’s sake, but it is clear that there are five players who weigh more than others in terms of the market: the three we are talking about in the piece alongside, of course, in addition to Skriniar and Bastoni. All five, albeit in different ways and different “gradations”, received appreciation on the market in this session. And so the day has come to confront each other. Driven by the technician and the managers, put under stress by pressing requests and also by the corporate needs oriented towards the sale of a top player. This is where the pact was born. This is where the Nerazzurri locker room put a stop, promising that there would be no sudden changes of direction, that – to put it in a nutshell – another Lukaku case would not be repeated 12 months later. And that therefore none of them would have pushed towards the sale. This explains why Chelsea have not found fertile ground with Dumfries, whose agents have been repeatedly approached. That’s why Barella and Lautaro closed the door to the first appreciations received (both from the Premier League). Why did Bastoni not reopen files already closed in June, read the no to English hypotheses. And also because – it was the thorniest case of the summer – Skriniar never pushed towards the sale to PSG, despite an offer received of 7.7 million euros per season (plus bonuses that would have led him to exceed 9 ). See also Inter transfer market: Chelsea free Lukaku. No to free loans

Objective — The pact has a goal, of course: the championship, the second star, the revenge on Milan and some Rossoneri celebrations that Appiano didn’t like much. The pact, in truth, would also have an expiration: in a year, once the goal has been reached, we will talk about it again. But the present counts. The facts matter. Inzaghi approved. executives even more. And the consequences are well known. The last one is from … yesterday. Because the PSG has actually returned to the charge on Skriniar. It wasn’t just gossip: in the last few hours the Nerazzurri executives received another formal proposal from the French, for 60 million plus a technical compensation. Inter’s response was dry, as well as strongly irritated: we don’t talk about it. The company is ready to have Skriniar sign the renewal of the contract shortly, until 2027: it will not be long, the talks have already started, soon it will get to the heart. Confidence is very high, despite the deadline being 2023. This is also due to those who just don’t want to get off their bikes.

