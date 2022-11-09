Zero points for the Nerazzurri in the four direct clashes, five considering also the away match in Udine. And at the turn of the World Cup there will be Gasperini and Spalletti

“We made Europe, we also make Italy”, sang Giorgio Gaber in I do not feel Italian. They could be words that came out of Simone Inzaghi’s mouth, all the more so after the draw against Porto that opens up scenarios for possible quarter-finals, a goal that must be sweated anyway. Because Inter in the league is not succeeding in what was shown in the Champions League, that is, finding heavy points in head-to-head clashes.

AGAINST BARCELONA — Inter gave themselves Porto thanks to the double confrontation with Barcelona. Two direct clashes overcome brilliantly, four points between home and away that allowed the Nerazzurri to qualify and now they dream of the quarters. Concreteness and tenacity at San Siro, courage and character at Camp Nou. A test, the one in Catalonia last 12 October, with which Simone Inzaghi’s team – net of the Barça controversy after the first leg match – deserved the qualification. But the courageous and brilliant Inter of the Champions League was seen only at times in Serie A. In direct clashes, never.

BUT IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP … — The data is clear: zero points in four matches against the big names. Also considering the knockout against Udinese, Inter have already lost five games, all of which have come against teams from eighth place up in the standings. An eloquent and worrying fact. And among the current top eight to face there are Naples and Atalanta, the two opponents that Inter will challenge at the turn of the break for the World Cup: on Sunday the Nerazzurri will play in Bergamo and after the break (on January 4) they will host the leaders. Two games that will say a lot about what will be the season of Inzaghi’s formation in Serie A and that could redefine the objectives. See also Obligatory Covid vaccine, Crisanti: "With the ok Fda the alibis of the no vax are over"

RECURRING ERRORS — Against Lazio, Milan, Rome and Juventus there have been ten goals conceded against four scored. There was no shortage of defensive amnesia, with some recurring errors. Think of the first goal conceded against Milan and Rome: lost ball and opponents breaking through on the left. Like Kostic at Allianz in the 1-0. Then, Dybala is free to hit the far post on the Nerazzurri’s left flank like Felipe Anderson on August 26 at the Olimpico. Fagioli also punished on that side, with Inter but all leaning forward in search of the equalizer.

AT THE FIRST DIFFICULTIES — Against Milan and Roma, Inter failed to defend their advantage. After the draw suffered also for their own faults, the Nerazzurri are a bit out of the game. It went like this also against Juventus: Lautaro and his teammates better than their opponents up to Rabiot’s goal, the turning point of the match. A fragile Inter at the first difficulties, the one seen against the big names in this league. On closer inspection, it had already happened last year in the decisive derby: Nerazzurri in control before the lost ball (again) and Giroud’s equalizer. From there everything changed. In short: the Inter of the great nights is taking place in Europe. But in Italy it is lost. So it becomes hard to think about the Scudetto.

November 9 – 4:06 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

