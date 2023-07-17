Home » Inter, the big names arrive at the retreat in Appiano Gentile: Frattesi, Thuram and Bisseck are present
First day of retreat also for the big names in theInter. All the players who have been involved with the national teams in the summer met in Appiano Gentile on Monday morning. From Stretcher in Dimarcopassing through Sticks, Calhanoglu and the newcomers Frattesi, Thuram from Bisseck. Also present Drunk, pending the closure of the deal against Manchester United. Scheduled Tuesday the first friendly of the season for Simone Inzaghi’s team, which will challenge the Swiss of Lugano.

Annual agreement with Cuadrado, after Onana is Sommer

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening the nerazzurri surprisingly placed the shot Square. The Colombian full-back, currently free after an 8-year experience with Juventus, has reached an agreement with Inter on the basis of a annual contract until 30 June 2024. Furthermore, Zhang’s club is waiting to define the transfer of Onana to United before closing for Yann Sommer del Bayern Monaco.

