Tomorrow, July 29th, DigitalBits, the cryptocurrency developed by Zytara Labs, is organizing and sponsoring a Summit on the prospects of digital coins in the sumptuous setting of Monte Carlo. The host of the prestigious forum – which will also be attended by Prince Albert of Monaco – is Al Burgio, founder of the blockchain, who together with other qualified speakers, will try to think about the future routes of cryptocurrencies, after a 2021 marked by portentous growth and a 2022 in free fall.

Very interested spectators of the event will also be various sports clubs, such as Inter and Roma, which have signed important sponsorship agreements with DigitalBits. According to the Sole 24 Ore, in fact, for some months the crypto-sponsor has been in serious delay in respecting the obligations undertaken. DigitalBits has not yet paid the Nerazzurri some payments, in particular since it went from being a sleeve sponsor to a main sponsor. An indication of the strong tensions underway is the cancellation from the Inter website of all references to cryptocurrency. That Saturday could also disappear from the sidelines in the friendly against Lyon in Cesena.

Sponsorship with Inter

At the Nerazzurri, work is obviously underway to solve the problem and reactivate the dialogue with DigitaBits. Also because it is an important contract for the Inter bankers. Last year, Inter signed an agreement lasting four seasons for 85 million dollars with the companies in the Burgio area. In the 2021/22 season, after the termination of the relationship with Pirelli, the Nerazzurri uniforms were branded with the Socios.com brand, but the DigitalBits logo appeared on the sleeves of the shirts. From this season, the cryptocurrency developed by Zytara Labs, which in turn has become the club’s global digital banking partner, is instead the main sponsor of Inter in place of Socios.com. On the other hand XDB, the cryptocurrency of DigitalBits currently has a price of

$ 0.038718, down 96.24% from an all-time high of 1.03.

The agreement with Rome

DigitalBits has already been the main sponsor of Rome for a year, with a three-year contract that provides for a total consideration of more than 35 million (with part of the payments made in cryptocurrencies). At the moment there are no tensions in payments from the Giallorossi side and on the contrary we are continuing to activate the agreements in view of the start of the championship. Furthermore, DigitalBits chose Francesco Totti in December 2021 and David Beckham as its global ambassadors in March 2022. They too will look closely at the Munich meeting.