It was a pre-match full of emotions for the Nerazzurri at Inter-Empoli. The players knew that the welcome would be special, but they understood it even before entering the Stadium since, when they arrived at the stadium, they found two wings of the crowd waiting for them on the road. Scarves, flags, smoke bombs, jerseys and banners: hundreds of people welcomed Skriniar and his companions before the bus entered the San Siro garage, forced to travel the last stretch at a walking pace.

The celebration for the victory of the Super cup at the Meazza was just as impressive. The stadium lights went out and the images of the clear success in the Riyadh derby against Milan were broadcast on the giant screens. In particular those of the goals and those of the awards were greeted by the roars of the people. In the midst of the heat, alone on a pedestal, the Super Cup, illuminated by a “dedicated” light. It was a sober ceremony, but one that was liked by the 70,000 at San Siro. There was no shortage of mocking choirs for the “cousins”.

SKRINIAR MORE CHOIRS THAN WHISTLES

And the welcome to the Slovak who said no to renewing his contract with Inter? All that is missing now is the announcement of his move to PSG, in this transfer window or in the summer, but the Nerazzurri do not intend to contest it for now. The first chorus of the Curva Nord was just for him and when the line-ups were announced, when the announcer shouted Skriniar’s name, there were sporadic boos, but above all applause. Milan, for its part, wore the captain’s armband and seemed serene. During the warm-up he “pushed” as usual, concentrated to the max. Inzaghi certified it to Sky a few minutes before the start of the match: “You just need to see him playing and training to understand that his head is here, with us. He’s wearing the Inter shirt and, without Handanovic and Brozovic, he’s third for appearances and therefore the captain. The club is trying to resolve the issue in some way, but for me only the pitch and the games count.”