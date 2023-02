Dario D’Ambrosio plays a joke on…Robin Gosesn. The twin brother of Danilo, an Inter defender, went to Inter’s number 8, posing as his brother, the German’s teammate. At first, Gosens didn’t seem to understand what was happening given D’Ambrosio’s request, but once the joke was revealed he started laughing. The video was published by the wife of the Inter defender. Watch the video