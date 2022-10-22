Lautaro sure of the place; alongside him plus Correa than Dzeko. This is the “verdict” of the finishing of Appiano, before leaving by train for Florence. Toro and Tucu were the starters both in the derby lost against Milan (3-2) on 3 September and in the Champions League victory against Barcelona at San Siro (1-0) on 4 October. On both occasions the former Lazio had anything but impressed and did not do well even last Sunday when he entered the second half against Salernitana, to find the pace after the knee injury.

Between Dzeko and Correa at the moment the Bosnian is the most fit, the one who gives the best guarantees. With Lukaku remained at Pinetina to train because he is still looking for an acceptable physical condition, Inzaghi must also look to the next races. In particular to that of Wednesday against Viktoria Plzen: in the event of a victory with the Bohemians, qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League would be mathematical and with this would also come 9.6 million from Uefa plus the increase in the share of the market pool (600,000 euros ) and presumably a gross of 7-8 million gross for the home game at the start of the knockout phase. This does not mean that Inzaghi is snubbing the trip to Florence, which is giving priority to the Champions League. Absolutely. The Piacenza coach, however, has to reason by calculating Lukaku’s not perfect athletic conditions (on Wednesday he will probably be on the bench, with a possible very short playing time) and Dzeko’s 36-year-old who has the physique of a little boy, but should not be overloaded. If the hierarchies are not revolutionized by the night, Correa will have an important opportunity to show off and to “turn” a season that so far has given him little satisfaction. The World Cup is also at stake as coach Scaloni has yet to decide whether or not to call him up for Qatar.