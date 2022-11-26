The World Cup hasn’t given Inter a hand so far. Indeed, at Inter’s outgoing transfer market. Because, if on the one hand the executives are studying how to anticipate the arrival of Marcus Thuram and how to replace the possible departure of Gosens, on the other they have to collect 35-40 million from the sales to close the 2022 market with a positive balance of 60- 23. Considering that Pinamonti (20 million) and Casadei (15 plus 5 in bonuses) have been sold so far, the goal is far away and at least one big player will have to leave. If the World Cup could/can be an important showcase, for the moment Qatar 2022 hasn’t given a big boost. Hopefully in Dumfries, who is the number one candidate to be sold, perhaps as early as January (provided he stays on loan in Milan until June). Luckily there is Colidio who at Club Atletico Tigre has been the protagonist of an excellent season. The Argentine has not been called up by Scaloni, but he has scored 8 goals in all and Tigre want to keep him until June (the loan expires on 31 December). Inter are open to this solution because in 6 months, if Facundo continues like this, he could have an abundantly double-digit valuation. A couple of South American teams are following him closely (one is Racing, in the Alcaraz affair), but there is also a European team that has made a call to Marotta and Ausilio.