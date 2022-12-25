Who played the most and who least in the first half of the season at Inter. In total, between Serie A (15) and the Champions League (6), the Nerazzurri have played 21 matches so far in 2022, waiting for those in 2023 (the team will also play in the Italian Super Cup and enter the Italian Cup) . Let’s see in detail (from transfermarkt.it) the minutes played by the Nerazzurri players in the 21 matches of the first part of the 22/23 season.