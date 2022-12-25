Home Sports Inter, the most and least used so far: Lukaku behind Gosens, surprise de Vrij! Here are the top 5
Sports

Inter, the most and least used so far: Lukaku behind Gosens, surprise de Vrij! Here are the top 5

by admin
Inter, the most and least used so far: Lukaku behind Gosens, surprise de Vrij! Here are the top 5

Who played the most and who least in the first half of the season at Inter. In total, between Serie A (15) and the Champions League (6), the Nerazzurri have played 21 matches so far in 2022, waiting for those in 2023 (the team will also play in the Italian Super Cup and enter the Italian Cup) . Let’s see in detail (from transfermarkt.it) the minutes played by the Nerazzurri players in the 21 matches of the first part of the 22/23 season.

© breaking latest news

See also  Volleyball, Conegliano equals the world record for consecutive victories - Sports - Other Sports

You may also like

Reguilón tells… the Special Mou: “He knew I...

Sinner, 2023 with the Top 10 target

Mihajlovic, Arianna’s dedication to Sinisa: “Death is nothing”

Austria: avalanche overwhelms ten people, two are still...

Harden-Embiid dream couple and Phila conquers New York

Abraham will become a father. Leah is pregnant:...

Premier League market: Cunha to Wolverhampton, Felix in...

Serie A, in 2022 Mancini is the ‘baddest’...

Juve, how is Vlahovic: physical torments and prospects...

The 5 things you don’t know about Ochoa,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy