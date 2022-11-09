Home Sports Inter, the problems: fragile defense, tactical monotony and the decline of many big players
Sports

Inter, the problems: fragile defense, tactical monotony and the decline of many big players

by admin
Inter, the problems: fragile defense, tactical monotony and the decline of many big players

There are also the injuries of Brozovic and Lukaku, the farewells of Hakimi and Perisic, the weakness in head-to-head clashes. And there are already 5 defeats

Technical-tactical mini-alphabet of the Inter crisis. Discreet start, but already five defeats (there were four in all last season). Too many. The restart with Calhanoglu director for Brozovic, the new worrying decline. The seventh place. And the impression that the standard of the last year is quite far.

See also  Basketball Serie A: Burnell and Bilan lead Banco di Sardegna Sassari in the semifinal - Sport

You may also like

Under the epidemic, Beijing held a 10,000-person marathon,...

How much does it cost to cut Irving?...

Pordenone, Dubickas and Vieversys promise entertainment and results

Bundesliga: Bayern beat Werder Bremen

“Reconnect with Egypt without giving up the truth...

La Liga-Lewan Pique dyed red! Rafinha lore Barcelona...

Inter, Lautaro celebrates after the knockout with Juve,...

Super League comprehensive: Wuhan three towns beat Beijing...

Cagliari, permission denied to Lapadula for friendlies with...

6 Repeated Mistakes that Every Beginner Cyclist Tends...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy