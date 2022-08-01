Home Sports Inter, the renewal of De Vrij is an unknown factor
Inter, the renewal of De Vrij is an unknown factor

Inter, the renewal of De Vrij is an unknown factor

The Dutchman seemed to be late in condition and the question of renewal always hangs on him. In six months he will be free to agree with other teams, just like Skriniar. The Nerazzurri risk finding themselves in an uncomfortable situation

In Inzaghi’s agenda, at the top of the list there must be a chapter dedicated to Stefan De Vrij. The same name which, for different reasons, is among the next priorities of the ad Beppe Marotta. Because if on the one hand the last test in Cesena has re-proposed old warning signs in the center of the defense, where the Dutchman was fatal as many times in the last season, with the passing of the days the renewal issue becomes more and more complicated. under a contract that expires next June.

