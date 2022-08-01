In Inzaghi’s agenda, at the top of the list there must be a chapter dedicated to Stefan De Vrij. The same name which, for different reasons, is among the next priorities of the ad Beppe Marotta. Because if on the one hand the last test in Cesena has re-proposed old warning signs in the center of the defense, where the Dutchman was fatal as many times in the last season, with the passing of the days the renewal issue becomes more and more complicated. under a contract that expires next June.