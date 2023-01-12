We start with Bastoni and Calhanoglu: both expiring in 2024, it is a question of securing them. And then Darmian, Handanovic…
How Milan Skriniar’s story will end is not yet clear. Whether the Slovak agrees to sign the rich multi-year renewal that Inter has offered him or whether he instead says yes to PSG’s even more attractive offer, we’ll find out in the coming weeks. Regardless of the ending to this story, the market men of Viale della Liberazione will do everything in their power to ensure that a similar story does not happen again in the future.