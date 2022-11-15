Home Sports Inter, the report cards of the Gazzetta at the break for the World Cup
Sports

Inter, the report cards of the Gazzetta at the break for the World Cup

by admin
Inter, the report cards of the Gazzetta at the break for the World Cup

Here are the judgments after the first 21 official matches: Lautaro, 8 goals but alternating current, Lukaku affected by injuries, Acerbi a great signing

Here are Inter’s report cards after the first part of the season: Lukaku and Brozovic conditioned by injuries, Onana takes away Handanovic’s place, De Vrij in clear difficulty, with Acerbi confirming himself as a great signing. Calhanoglu impresses as a director, Dimarco does not make Perisic regret. Lights and shadows for Lautaro who lives his magical night in Barcelona. Bad Correa, few chances for Asllani and Bellanova.

See also  Popularity exploded! NCT 127 and NCT DREAM will both exceed 3 million album sales in 2021

You may also like

Golden Radicchio Award: Minister Nordio and the Afghan...

Yang Dingxin and Ding Hao advanced to the...

F1, Hamilton does not forget Abu Dhabi: “In...

How strong Zhang Weili is in absorbing money:...

Naples, the report cards of the Gazzetta at...

Milan, the report cards of the Gazzetta before...

Albania-Italy, Reja: “I’d like to get a positive...

Cycling, Colbrelli: ‘I still have a lot to...

From Totti and Ronaldinho to Elmas and Nzola:...

Atp Finals, in Turin also the “Maestre”, wives...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy